Shoreline fire crew on the Rim Fire has returned home

Rim Fire, Lassen County CA

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire has several wildfire crews deployed to the various wildfires in the western United States.

Shoreline firefighters were assigned to the Rim Fire

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

These firefighters have special training in fighting fires in forests with uneven terrain and shifting winds that can suddenly bring a wall of flames down upon you.





Fire crews battling the Rim Fire in California

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

The photos are from the Rim Fire in Lassen County, California which started July 13, 2024 with a lightning strike. It burned over a thousand acres and is now %100 contained.





All Shoreline crews are safely home now.



