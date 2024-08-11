Shoreline fire crew on the Rim Fire has returned home

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Rim Fire, Lassen County CA
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire has several wildfire crews deployed to the various wildfires in the western United States.
 
Shoreline firefighters were assigned to the Rim Fire
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

These firefighters have special training in fighting fires in forests with uneven terrain and shifting winds that can suddenly bring a wall of flames down upon you.

Fire crews battling the Rim Fire in California
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

The photos are from the Rim Fire in Lassen County, California which started July 13, 2024 with a lightning strike. It burned over a thousand acres and is now %100 contained.

All Shoreline crews are safely home now.

Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  