Shoreline and Lake Forest Park oppose initiative to repeal Climate Commitment Act
Sunday, August 11, 2024
|A rendering from Shoreline’s website shows the planned 148th Street Non-Motorized bridge that is partially funded by funds from the Climate Commitment Act
At the Monday, August 5, 2024 meeting, the Shoreline city council unanimously voted to oppose Initiative 2117 that would repeal Washington state’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA).
And at the Thursday, August 08 meeting, the Lake Forest Park city council also voted to oppose the initiative. In doing so, the cities joined the Kenmore city council who also unanimously opposed the initiative.
Passed by the legislature in 2021, the CCA established a market-based program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by auctioning credits to polluters. The revenue from the sales are invested in programs to transition the state away from dependence on fossil fuels.
In 2023, the state collected $1.8 billion of which Shoreline received $10 million to partially fund for the 148th Street Non-Motorized Bridge project.
Passed by the legislature in 2021, the CCA established a market-based program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by auctioning credits to polluters. The revenue from the sales are invested in programs to transition the state away from dependence on fossil fuels.
In 2023, the state collected $1.8 billion of which Shoreline received $10 million to partially fund for the 148th Street Non-Motorized Bridge project.
Kenmore, like other cities in the state, expects to receive millions of dollars in CCA funds - including money for new sidewalks by Moorlands elementary school as well as funds for EV charging infrastructure and urban forestry.
0 comments:
Post a Comment