The Martin Kral dahlia, named for local resident, will be on display at the Annual Dahlia Show.

Annual Dahlia Show of Puget Sound Dahlia Assn. and the Seattle Dahlia Society at Sky Nursery August 24-25, 2024
  • Saturday, August 24 (9am-6pm)
  • Sunday, August 25 (9am-4pm)
See thousands of lovely exhibition dahlias at America's largest dahlia show in the natural light of the large glass house at Sky.

The show will include my namesake Martin Kral (originated by Europe's most prolific dahlia raiser, Peter Haslhofer)

and also many other new varieties to be judged and awarded.



