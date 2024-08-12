Nightly lane restrictions on NE 174th St and King County Metro ramp closures

Monday, August 12, 2024

Starting Monday, August 12, 2024 Sound Transit will close the King County Metro northbound I-5 off- and on-ramp to NE 175th St and the right lanes of eastbound and westbound NE 175th St for site restoration work. 

This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.

The work will be done at night, Monday August 12 through Thursday August 15, 2024, 8pm to 5am the next morning.

The right lanes of eastbound and westbound NE 175th St between Corliss and 3rd Ave NE will be closed (see maps).
 
Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.

More project info: soundtransit.org/lynnwoodlink


