Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Financial Services Manager (FA5)

Monday, August 12, 2024

WSDOT
Assistant Financial Services Manager (FA5)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$69,312 - $93,240 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an accounting professional to serve as Assistant Financial Services Manager, serving as the agency expert regarding accounting and financial processes and procedures within Northwest Region. 

As the Assistant Financial Services Manager, this position will supervise the functions of Accounts Payable, Store Payable, and Expenditure accounting activities. The Assistant Financial Services Manager will play a vital role in WSDOT's successful delivery of WSDOT projects, maintaining public confidence and helping the public travel safely.

