NW 190th St between 8th NW and Richmond Beach Rd marked for no thru traffic

Richmond Beach residents were puzzled to find "No thru traffic" signs at NW 190th St and 8th Ave NW.

NW 190th at this location is a short, neighborhood street running between NW 8th and Richmond Beach Road.

The reason?

Photo by Michelle Brown This is not appropriate for all traffic given the grade and non-arterial nature of NW 190th Street.





Residents and staff had witnessed high volumes of traffic and full sized semi-trucks using the street, which is not appropriate as a daily through traffic pattern given the street’s characteristics.





While staff tried reaching out to wayfinding applications to have the routing removed, they received no response and the apps remained unchanged.





Wayfaring applications have been steering traffic to NW 190th at avoid the light on 8th and Richmond Beach Road.

The hope is that these signs will allow the city to formalize the request to remove this as a routing option in the wayfinding applications.





--Diane Hettrick






