NW 190th St between 8th NW and Richmond Beach Rd marked for no thru traffic
Sunday, August 11, 2024
|Photo by Michelle Brown at 8th NW and NW 190th
NW 190th at this location is a short, neighborhood street running between NW 8th and Richmond Beach Road.
The reason?
Wayfinding applications like Google and Waze had been routing trips from Richmond Beach Rd to 8th Ave NW via NW 190th Street (and vice versa), presumably for the few seconds it saved in travel time by skipping the signal at 8th Ave NW and Richmond Beach Rd.
|Photo by Michelle Brown
Residents and staff had witnessed high volumes of traffic and full sized semi-trucks using the street, which is not appropriate as a daily through traffic pattern given the street’s characteristics.
While staff tried reaching out to wayfinding applications to have the routing removed, they received no response and the apps remained unchanged.
|Wayfaring applications have been steering traffic to NW 190th at avoid the light on 8th and Richmond Beach Road.
The hope is that these signs will allow the city to formalize the request to remove this as a routing option in the wayfinding applications.
--Diane Hettrick
