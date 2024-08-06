Musicians at North City Jazz Walk Tuesday August 13, 2024
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Nine Bands this year playing three 45-minute sets at the North City Jazz Walk
Outdoor bands start at 6:30pm, Indoor bands start at 7pm.
This year’s musicians are:
Indoor venues (requiring a wristband for entrance)
- Marina Albero at Bethel Lutheran
- Susan Pascal at Easy Monkey Taphouse
- Greta Matassa at Sodam Chicken
- The Stacy Jones Band at Saint Mark parish
- Pearl Django at North City Bistro
- Reggie Goings Quartet at North City Water District
- Greg Schroeder at the North City Lounge
- Hook Me Up at Franks Delivery
- Jazz Overhaul at Frank’s Bargain Barn
Five blocks of 15th NE from NE 175th to NE 180th will be closed to traffic for the event
