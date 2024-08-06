Musicians at North City Jazz Walk Tuesday August 13, 2024

Tuesday, August 6, 2024


Nine Bands this year playing three 45-minute sets at the North City Jazz Walk

Outdoor bands start at 6:30pm, Indoor bands start at 7pm.

This year’s musicians are:

Indoor venues (requiring a wristband for entrance)
  • Marina Albero at Bethel Lutheran
  • Susan Pascal at Easy Monkey Taphouse
  • Greta Matassa at Sodam Chicken
  • The Stacy Jones Band at Saint Mark parish
  • Pearl Django at North City Bistro
  • Reggie Goings Quartet at North City Water District
  • Greg Schroeder at the North City Lounge
Two FREE open to the public venues (no wristband required)
  • Hook Me Up at Franks Delivery
  • Jazz Overhaul at Frank’s Bargain Barn
For more information visit the Jazz Walk website 

Five blocks of 15th NE from NE 175th to NE 180th will be closed to traffic for the event



