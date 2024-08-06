Shoreline Police Chief Kelly Park promoted to Patrol Operations Chief with KCSO

Shoreline Police Chief Kelly Park

Photo courtesy KCSO

Shoreline Police Chief Kelly Park has accepted the position of Patrol Operations Division Chief for the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), effective August 31, 2024.





Chief Park has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 23 years and became the Shoreline Police Chief in October 2022.





King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall promoted Chief Park to Patrol Operations Chief for her breadth of experience, knowledge in law enforcement, and leadership.





Chief Park will be filling the position resulting from Chief Shawn Ledford’s retirement. Chief Ledford has served the KCSO and its communities for 35 years and was the Shoreline Police Chief from 2012 to 2022.





Police Chief Park and Fire Chief Cowan

Photo by Steven H. Robinson With Chief Park’s promotion, Shoreline City Manager Bristol Ellington will be seeking to appoint a new Police Chief. With Chief Park’s promotion, Shoreline City Manager Bristol Ellington will be seeking to appoint a new Police Chief.





Shoreline contracts with KCSO for police services. Although officers work for King County, they are assigned to work specifically in Shoreline and focus on building relationships with the Shoreline community.





The Police Chief reports to the King County Sheriff and the Shoreline City Manager.







As a new Division Chief, Chief Park will be part of the Executive Leadership Team leading the important department level work of the Sheriff’s Office.