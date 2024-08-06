KidVantage school supply and clothing drive at Ballinger Thriftway August 8, 2024

Tuesday, August 6, 2024


BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

Help collect School Supplies and Clothing

This Thursday from 10am - 1pm KidVantage will be hosting a supply drive in the parking lot outside Ballinger Thriftway on Ballinger Way in Shoreline.

Please consider donating to this foundation! Let’s make sure every kid has the supplies they need to focus on school!


The Shoreline Hub gives easy access to KidVantage for volunteers, agency partners & providers from Kirkland, Edmonds, Shoreline, Bothell, Monroe, and more. 

More than 200 children are helped by the Shoreline Hub each month in partnership with school districts, early learning centers, housing, early intervention services, maternal & infant health, emergency services, and food banks.


