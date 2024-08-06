Restoration work parties in Shoreline parks
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Invest in the future of our city’s urban forest! Please join us for upcoming restoration work party events in Shoreline parks
On Wednesday, 8/7 join us in Hamlin Park meadow.
On Friday, 8/9 join us in Hamlin upper forest.
On Saturday, 8/10 we will be in
· Twin Ponds north end
· Shoreview Park
· Hamlin Park
· Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
No experience necessary! Just bring your enthusiasm.
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
