Jazz Bites: food and drink at the North City Jazz Walk Tuesday August 13, 2024
Friday, August 9, 2024
15th NE from NE 175th to NE 180th
street closed to traffic
Stroll the street on a warm summer eve and enjoy two free venues with music open to the public.
Food trucks will be on the street:
Stroll the street on a warm summer eve and enjoy two free venues with music open to the public.
Food trucks will be on the street:
- El Gran Tacos,
- Spooky Dogs, and
- Sugar and Spoon Ice cream
Beer gardens will be set up by each of the two outdoor stages.
You can enjoy a variety of selections in the indoor venues that require a wristband for entry.
Buy entry tickets for a discount before midnight 8/12/24 and exchange them for bracelets at the event.
You can enjoy a variety of selections in the indoor venues that require a wristband for entry.
- Bethel Lutheran Church: Root beer Floats
- Easy Monkey Taphouse: BBQ Ribs, Bowl of Chili and Corn Salad
- Chicken Sodam:
- Gold Fried Chicken (Korean fried chicken),
- Yang Nyeom Chicken (fried chicken coated with Korean sweet sauce),
- Gang Jung Chicken (coated with a Korean sweet sticky sauce), and
- Soy Garlic Chicken,
- ALL served with Fries.
- Saint Mark parish:
- Brazilian Churrasco (barbeque) Plate featuring Picanha, with sides of Brazilian rice, Mandioca (Yucca), Farofa, and Vinaigrette "Salsa" AND Hot Fudge Sundaes
- North City Bistro:
- Smash Burger Slider with Caramelized Onion, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Pickle, Tomato and Lettuce
- Roasted Stone Fruit and Burrata with Stone Fruit Gastrique, Guanciale and Toasted Breadcrumbs (Vegetarian)
- Shrimp Ceviche with Spicy Tomato and Serrano Chili Sauce, Avocado and Micro Cilantro (Gluten Free)
- Watermelon Salad with Feta, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed and White Balsamic (Vegetarian; Gluten Free)
- Truffle Fries: White Truffle Oil, Grana Padano Cheese
- Seasonal Cobbler with Fresh Fruit Puree and Creme Anglaise (Vegetarian)
Buy entry tickets for a discount before midnight 8/12/24 and exchange them for bracelets at the event.
0 comments:
Post a Comment