Jazz Walk advance tickets available online and at local businesses



The 16th annual North City Jazz Walk is Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Bracelets are $30.00 until midnight 8/12 and $35.00 day of event.



The event has several ways to purchase tickets.

Tickets can be purchased online, or

at seven locations throughout Shoreline. Those locations include:



In North City:

Chicken Sodam, North City Lounge, North City Bistro & Wine Shop,

North City Water District, The Easy Monkey Taphouse, and St. Mark Parish In Shoreline

Sky Nursery located at 18528 Aurora Ave N

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center located at 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg G Your ticket purchase helps support the artists and the event.



North City Jazz Walk is proudly presented by the North City Business Association, thanks to generous support from the North City Neighborhood Association, the North City Water District, The Rotary Clubs of both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, Gabbert Architects and Planners, and our generous sponsors.





Stroll the street, grab an inexpensive bite to eat and hear two free open to the public music venues OR purchase a bracelet and have access to seven indoor venues.Music at the outdoor venues will start at 6:30pm.Seven indoor venues will require a bracelet for entrance and music starts at 7:00pm.