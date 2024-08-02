Jazz Walk advance tickets available online and at local businesses

Friday, August 2, 2024


The 16th annual North City Jazz Walk is Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Stroll the street, grab an inexpensive bite to eat and hear two free open to the public music venues OR purchase a bracelet and have access to seven indoor venues.

Music at the outdoor venues will start at 6:30pm.

Seven indoor venues will require a bracelet for entrance and music starts at 7:00pm.

Tickets

There's still plenty of time to get those tickets to the North City Jazz Walk.

Bracelets are $30.00 until midnight 8/12 and $35.00 day of event.

The event has several ways to purchase tickets.
Those locations include:

In North City:
  • Chicken Sodam, North City Lounge, North City Bistro & Wine Shop, 
  • North City Water District, The Easy Monkey Taphouse, and St. Mark Parish
In Shoreline
Your ticket purchase helps support the artists and the event.

Visit the North City Jazz Walk website for more information.

North City Jazz Walk is proudly presented by the North City Business Association, thanks to generous support from the North City Neighborhood Association, the North City Water District, The Rotary Clubs of both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, Gabbert Architects and Planners, and our generous sponsors.

Five blocks of 15th NE in North City will be closed for the events.


