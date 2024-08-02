Jobs: WSDOT Safety Management Engineer (TE2)





Under the general supervision of the Traffic Safety Management (TSM) Supervisor, this position will assist in collecting, filtering, and analyzing safety data in order to provide reports for Collison Analysis Locations and Corridors, and Intersection Analysis Locations (CAL-CAC-IAL), and the Field Assessment Program (FA).









Job description and application





The engineer will also propose low-cost countermeasures to observed crash patterns, and in some cases will propose Capital improvement projects through the I-2 program. In addition, the Safety Management Engineer will provide safety data and analysis for region external and internal customers and analyze safety data for projects for the purposes of ‘Before and After’ studies and prepare Crash Analysis Reports (CARs), including analyzing existing conditions, evaluating alternatives, and conducting B/C analysis using the Highway Safety Manual (HSM) Predictive Methods.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$64,474 - $95,621 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 (In-Training) to serve as the Safety Management Engineer in Shoreline, WA.