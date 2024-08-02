Kruckeberg leaf-casting workshop August 10, 2024

Friday, August 2, 2024

Concrete leaf-casting workshop at Kruckeberg
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden will hold its popular leaf-casting workshop with Carolyn Barden on August 10, 2024.

Add a personal touch to your garden with a concrete leaf cast! 

In this workshop, you will create an eye-catching work of art for your garden or home.

Carolyn Barden has been teaching this class at the Garden for many years. Can you spot all of her creations in the Garden? 

Crafter-extraordinaire, Carolyn will show you how to create, paint, and seal your cast, as well as demonstrate various ways to display the finished product.

Due to high demand, two sessions will be offered on August 10th. Please select your preferred session, either Session A at 10am-11:30am OR Session B at 12:30pm-2pm.

Our classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.

Members $45 | Non-members $55
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177  Parking is very limited.


Posted by DKH at 2:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  