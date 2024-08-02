Kruckeberg leaf-casting workshop August 10, 2024

Concrete leaf-casting workshop at Kruckeberg

Add a personal touch to your garden with a concrete leaf cast!





In this workshop, you will create an eye-catching work of art for your garden or home.



Carolyn Barden has been teaching this class at the Garden for many years. Can you spot all of her creations in the Garden?





Crafter-extraordinaire, Carolyn will show you how to create, paint, and seal your cast, as well as demonstrate various ways to display the finished product.



Due to high demand, two sessions will be offered on August 10th. Please select your preferred session, either Session A at 10am-11:30am OR Session B at 12:30pm-2pm.



Our classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.



Members $45 | Non-members $55









