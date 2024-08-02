Speed limit to be reduced on section of Ballinger Way in Shoreline

Speed limit on Ballinger Way

will be reduced to 35mph





The speed limit will be reduced from 40 MPH to 35 MPH once new signs are erected.



The City will replace four speed limit signs along this corridor on August 9, 2024 ensuring that the updated speed limit is clearly marked for drivers traveling through the area.



This change was made based on traffic data analysis conducted by WSDOT and City staff, utilizing industry speed limit setting practices aligned with the goals of injury reduction.



There will be no change to Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park. The top speed on Ballinger is already 35mph, with 30mph through the city center.





Oddly, the speed limit will remain at 40mph through the congested Ballinger business district.











