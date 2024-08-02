Scene on the Sound: U.S. Navy ship USS Sampson in Seattle for Seafair Fleet Week

USS Sampson makes its way from its Everett home port to Seattle for Fleet Week

USS Sampson (DDG 102), along with vessels from the U.S. Coast Guard, offer public tours and its crew will participate in annual festivities across the city.



The Seattle visit will offer the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy warship and meet with Sailors as they showcase their ships’ capabilities. It also gives the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas.



USS Sampson (DDG 102) is open for public tours August 1- 4, 2024 from 10am to 4pm.









Pedestrian access to public ship tours at Seattle’s Pier 46 will be through the secondary entrance for U.S. Coast Guard Base Seattle nearest the



Visit



Prohibited items on board include the following:

Weapons: including knives, firearms and club weapons

Defensive chemicals or sprays: including mace and pepper spray; spray cans of any type

Fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

Drugs and drug-related paraphernalia illegal by federal standards, including cannabis

Large bags, including backpacks, diaper bags and large camera bags (small camera bags and small handbags may be permitted, but are subject to search)

Strollers While general photography of this event is allowed, the use of drones in the area of Navy vessels is strictly prohibited.



Due to the nature of U.S. Navy ships, those with limited mobility, or those who require walkers or wheelchairs, may not be allowed on ship tours for their safety. In these cases, the Navy will facilitate a pier-side brief.



