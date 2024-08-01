Travels with Charlie: New pedestrian boardwalk over Lake Ballinger wetlands

Thursday, August 1, 2024

A beautiful boardwalk out over the wetlands at Lake Ballinger in south Snohomish county. 
Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder

We headed to Lake Ballinger to check out the riparian ecosystem restoration. Charlie and I had wandered around outside the fenced reconstruction area a few times before this.

Now the area is open to the public.

A close up view of the foliage without disturbing anything
Photo by Gordon Snyder

We headed to checkout the new access to the wetlands area. There’s a new Pedestrian Boardwalk over a fantastic wetlands on the north end of Lake Ballinger.

This elevated boardwalk lets you walk “over” the ponds and banks without disturbing anything.

The folks who built this access did it without impacting and changing the sensitive environmental balance. Excellent work giving us a beautiful setting.

Ducks enjoying duckweed.
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Even a Mama Mallard and a couple young ones are enjoying munching some duckweed.

Great to have another natural area to explore…

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 2:28 AM
