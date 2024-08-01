Travels with Charlie: New pedestrian boardwalk over Lake Ballinger wetlands

We headed to checkout the new access to the wetlands area. There’s a new Pedestrian Boardwalk over a fantastic wetlands on the north end of Lake Ballinger.



This elevated boardwalk lets you walk “over” the ponds and banks without disturbing anything.



The folks who built this access did it without impacting and changing the sensitive environmental balance. Excellent work giving us a beautiful setting.





Ducks enjoying duckweed.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Even a Mama Mallard and a couple young ones are enjoying munching some duckweed.



Great to have another natural area to explore…



Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





