Free haircuts for school kids on August 21, 2024 11am - 3pm at Evergreen Beauty College in Shoreline
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Shoreline Evergreen Beauty College is proud to be hosting our 4th annual Back to School Event for kids ages K-12.
We will be providing complimentary Haircuts, Mini Facials, Mini Manicures and more! No appointment needed.
Services are on a first come first service basis.
18336 Aurora Ave North #103 Shoreline, WA 98133 in Gateway Plaza, N 185th and Midvale N.
0 comments:
Post a Comment