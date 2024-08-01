Free haircuts for school kids on August 21, 2024 11am - 3pm at Evergreen Beauty College in Shoreline

Thursday, August 1, 2024


Shoreline Evergreen Beauty College is proud to be hosting our 4th annual Back to School Event for kids ages K-12. 

We will be providing complimentary Haircuts, Mini Facials, Mini Manicures and more! No appointment needed.

Services are on a first come first service basis.

18336 Aurora Ave North #103 Shoreline, WA 98133 in Gateway Plaza, N 185th and Midvale N.


