Shoreline piloting a new dockless electric scooter and bike program





You can explore the city in a fun and environmentally friendly way while connecting to public transportation options and reducing your reliance on a car.





The program will be piloted for two years with Lime selected as the service provider. Riders can download the Lime app on their smartphones to locate and unlock available scooters and bikes.





For safety, helmets are required when riding, but there's a discount offered to incentivize helmet use.





The City has asked Lime to start out with a limited deployment of scooters and bikes to test the service and see how well it works for our residents.





The City of Shoreline is excited to launch a new dockless electric scooter and bike pilot program this July!