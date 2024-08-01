Bartell's in Gateway Plaza will close on August 20, 2024

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Bartell Drugs in Gateway Plaza, N 185th and Midvale Ave N in Shoreline


By Diane Hettrick

It's clear that the Rite Aid corporation, in serious financial trouble, is closing more stores. The only ones that have been publicly announced are in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

However, the beloved Bartell's at 185th and Aurora (officially Midvale) has empty shelves, staff who confirm the store is closing, and letters to pharmacy customers advising them they will be welcome at the Rite Aid on Richmond Beach Way when Bartell's closes on August 20, 2024.

However, I have been told that the RB Rite Aid also has empty shelves. Not a good sign.


