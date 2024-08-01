Executive Dow Constantine and Elections Director Julie Wise urge King County voters to turn out in August 6 Primary Election
Thursday, August 1, 2024
August 6 Primary Election.
King County Elections will open Vote Centers across the county this Saturday, August 2, Monday, August 5, and on Election Day for voters who still need to register to vote, get a replacement ballot, or use an accessible voting device.
Voters are encouraged to use one of the 81 official drop box locations. Closing at 8pm sharp on Election Day, drop boxes are a secure and convenient way for voters to return their ballot and ensure it’s received as on-time. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, August 6.
Election Night results will be available after 8pm on August 6, and will be updated daily at 4pm until certification on August 20.
“While in many parts of the U.S. they are making it harder to vote, here in King County we’re committed to making it easier for voters to get their ballots in,” says Executive Constantine.
“The Elections team has created new ways for voters to confirm their signature, expanded access to official drop boxes, and even added the coveted ‘I voted’ sticker to mailed ballots.
"Now, we need King County voters to stand up for democracy by making their voices heard during this Primary Election.”
King County Elections will open Vote Centers across the county this Saturday, August 2, Monday, August 5, and on Election Day for voters who still need to register to vote, get a replacement ballot, or use an accessible voting device.
Hours of operation
- Saturday, August 3, 10:00am – 4:00pm
- Monday, August 5, 8:30am – 6:00pm
- Election Day, August 6, 8:30am – 8:00pm
“The team of trained, experienced election administrators is here to help you vote. They not only meet the letter of the law, but truly go the extra mile for our voters to make sure they have what they need to make their voice heard,” stated Director Julie Wise.
“Your voice matters. We want to count your ballot. Vote it, sign your envelope, and be sure to return it by August 6!”
Voters are encouraged to use one of the 81 official drop box locations. Closing at 8pm sharp on Election Day, drop boxes are a secure and convenient way for voters to return their ballot and ensure it’s received as on-time. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, August 6.
Election Night results will be available after 8pm on August 6, and will be updated daily at 4pm until certification on August 20.
0 comments:
Post a Comment