Dollar Tree fined by state for selling school supplies containing toxic metals
Friday, August 9, 2024
|Pencil pouches sold at Dollar Tree in some cases contained more than four times the state and federal limit for lead or four times the state limit for cadmium. Photo courtesy State Attorney General's office.
SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a legally binding resolution requiring Dollar Tree to pay $190,000 and more thoroughly test children’s products. The resolution follows an Attorney General investigation finding school supplies sold by the national retailer had illegal levels of toxic heavy metals lead and cadmium.
To avoid a lawsuit, Greenbrier International, doing business as Dollar Tree, entered into a nationwide, legally binding agreement in King County Superior Court. The agreement requires the company to ensure that the laboratories it uses outside the U.S. follow testing methods for lead and cadmium that are audited and verified through independent experts.
Testing by the Washington state Department of Ecology revealed that numerous children’s bracelets and pencil pouches sold by Dollar Tree stores in Washington state contained illegal levels of lead and cadmium.
The department tested bracelets and pencil pouches sold at Dollar Tree stores in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Its independent testing showed the pencil pouches in some cases contained more than four times the state and federal limit for lead or four times the state limit for cadmium.
The department turned over the test results to the Attorney General’s Office for investigation and enforcement under the state Consumer Protection Act as well as the federal Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act.
When the Attorney General’s Office informed Dollar Tree of the investigation’s findings, Dollar Tree provided documentation from laboratories outside of the U.S. showing that the toxic metals, like lead and cadmium, fell within permissible levels.
The Attorney General’s Office presented the company with findings from an expert, independent review of these tests that showed they contained errors or missing information. Dollar Tree cooperated with the investigation and removed the flagged products from its stores.
