Stanley the Dragon is ready for the new school year

Friday, August 9, 2024

Stanley is ready for the new school year
Photo courtesy LFP Elementary

Stanley the Dragon was looking quite tired and run down after decades of being well-loved in the playground at LFP Elementary on Ballinger Way NE.

A public fund drive raised the money to spruce him up and he now has a fresh paint job and is looking ready for the school year. 

Thank you to LFP Rotary, LFP alumni, and to our district painter. 

LFP Dolphins used to be the LFP Dragons until the early 1980's.


Posted by DKH at 1:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  