Stanley the Dragon is ready for the new school year

Stanley is ready for the new school year

Photo courtesy LFP Elementary

Stanley the Dragon was looking quite tired and run down after decades of being well-loved in the playground at LFP Elementary on Ballinger Way NE.





A public fund drive raised the money to spruce him up and he now has a fresh paint job and is looking ready for the school year.





Thank you to LFP Rotary, LFP alumni, and to our district painter.





LFP Dolphins used to be the LFP Dragons until the early 1980's.







