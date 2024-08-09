Celebrate Shoreline on Saturday August 17, 2024 at Cromwell Park
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Celebrate Shoreline Festival
|Relaxing on the grass, having dinner and listening to the music at Celebrate Shoreline 2022
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
12:00pm - 9:00pm
Cromwell Park 18030 Meridian Ave N
Celebrate Shoreline is the City's annual birthday party! Incorporated in August 1995, this is the City’s signature event celebrating Shoreline’s cityhood.
The festival has multiple stages with live music and shows, a beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food, toy workshop, hands on activities and more!
This is a free family friendly festival. There is a cost for food, beverages and some activities.
