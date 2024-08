Evergreen Summer Theater program performance of Willy Wonka JR

Photo courtesy Evergreen School

After a packed two weeks of prep by student actors, set builders, lighting designers, costumers, and more, students at the Evergreen Summer Theater program performed “Willy Wonka JR” for audiences of other students and family members on Friday evening. After a packed two weeks of prep by student actors, set builders, lighting designers, costumers, and more, students at the Evergreen Summer Theater program performed “Willy Wonka JR” for audiences of other students and family members on Friday evening.





With just two weeks to prepare a musical, this scrumdidilyumptious performance showed impressive work! Big props to everyone involved, especially our summer theater program teaching artists and staff.