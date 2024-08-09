Evergreen Summer Theater program performed Willy Wonka JR

Friday, August 9, 2024

Evergreen Summer Theater program performance of Willy Wonka JR
Photo courtesy Evergreen School

After a packed two weeks of prep by student actors, set builders, lighting designers, costumers, and more, students at the Evergreen Summer Theater program performed “Willy Wonka JR” for audiences of other students and family members on Friday evening. 

With just two weeks to prepare a musical, this scrumdidilyumptious performance showed impressive work! Big props to everyone involved, especially our summer theater program teaching artists and staff. 

The Evergreen School in Shoreline is an independent elementary-middle school that serves highly capable students from preschool to eighth grade. The school is located at 15201 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133


Posted by DKH at 2:08 AM
