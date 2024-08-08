Come join your neighbors at Midvale Gardens this weekend between 11am - 2pm
Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, 2024 from 11am - 2pm
Come join your neighbors at Midvale Gardens this weekend between 11am - 2pm
We have been gifted with free wood chips from the Shoreline Parks Department and we still have several piles to distribute. Your volunteer help is requested. We have 5 gallon buckets and cardboard (we can always use more). Dress for uneven ground - no sandals.
Following this weekend we will break for the summer and make plans to rent the Earthcraft Services goat herd again in September to clear away any remaining invasive brush.
Thanks for your support and hopefully you, your family, and friends can stop by and continue the process of turning this once overgrown Seattle City Light parcel into a shady summertime community asset.
--Derek Creisler Midvalegardens@gmail.com
