Come join your neighbors at Midvale Gardens this weekend between 11am - 2pm

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Piles of mulch ready to be distributed
Photo by Derek Creisler

Midvale Gardens Update
Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, 2024 from 11am - 2pm

Come join your neighbors at Midvale Gardens this weekend between 11am - 2pm

We have been gifted with free wood chips from the Shoreline Parks Department and we still have several piles to distribute. Your volunteer help is requested. We have 5 gallon buckets and cardboard (we can always use more). Dress for uneven ground - no sandals.

Following this weekend we will break for the summer and make plans to rent the Earthcraft Services goat herd again in September to clear away any remaining invasive brush.

Thanks for your support and hopefully you, your family, and friends can stop by and continue the process of turning this once overgrown Seattle City Light parcel into a shady summertime community asset.

--Derek Creisler Midvalegardens@gmail.com


Posted by DKH at 11:33 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  