Lime launches a two-year scooter and bike share pilot program in Shoreline
Thursday, August 8, 2024
|Lime scooters in place at Aurora Village
Photo by Pat Deagen
The City of Shoreline has partnered with Lime to launch a two-year pilot program with Lime for a scooter and bike share mobile app service.
According to the City, "This new program supports our commitment to sustainable transportation options."
Learn more about the City’s commitment to sustainable transportation.
The program will run for two years. Scooters have already been placed at the Aurora Village Transit Center. The program will eventually feature 200 devices in Shoreline, including 50 bikes, operated by Lime with potentially as many as 400.
|Lime scooter at Aurora Village
Photo by Pat Deagen
Riders must be 18 years or older. Helmets are required by Lime and strongly encouraged by the City. You can get a 10% discount by verifying that you are wearing a helmet through the Lime app.
Lime is managing all operations including device deployment, maintenance, recovery/rebalancing, and responses to community reports.
Neighboring cities with Lime report problems with bikes and scooters being dumped along the roadside. If you see any problems, report them to Lime at: Support@li.me or 1-888-546-3345
