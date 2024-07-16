Tinsel Town Mafia at Cromwell Park Wednesday evening July 17, 2024

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

July 17, 2024 at 7:00pm Tinsel Town Mafia, Cromwell Park, Shoreline.

Tinsel Town Mafia performs high-energy rock & pop songs from films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Top Gun, Footloose, The Crow, So I Married An Axe Murderer, and many more. 

Shoreline's Swingin' Summer Eve at Cromwell Park from 5:30 - 8:30pm. 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Presented by ShoreLake Arts.


