Tinsel Town Mafia at Cromwell Park Wednesday evening July 17, 2024
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Tinsel Town Mafia, Cromwell Park, Shoreline.
Tinsel Town Mafia performs high-energy rock & pop songs from films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Top Gun, Footloose, The Crow, So I Married An Axe Murderer, and many more.
Shoreline's Swingin' Summer Eve at Cromwell Park from 5:30 - 8:30pm. 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Presented by ShoreLake Arts.
Presented by ShoreLake Arts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment