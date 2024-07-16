Come meet Artist Roger Fernandes and watch him carve a granite Welcome Stone at the Miyawaki Urban Forest

Artist in Residence Roger Fernandes at the

Miyawaki Forest of the Shoreline Historical Museum

Artist in Residence Roger Fernandes of the Lower Elwha Band of the S’Klallam Tribe will be working on site at the Artist in Residence Roger Fernandes of the Lower Elwha Band of the S’Klallam Tribe will be working on site at the Miyawaki Forest at the Shoreline Historical Museum this week (to Friday July 19, 2024)







Starting each day around 12pm and ending around 8pm, he will carve a piece of Cascade granite to create a welcoming feature into the Forest.





"With a variety of skills and knowledge, we are thrilled to have him connected to this project and place."





Even though the Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday, please come by and visit him and the Forest over this next week! Please note that his hours are subject to change.



