Shoreline South Light Rail Grand Opening Friday, August 30, 2024, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Chamber of Commerce in charge of festivities



Sound Transit has chosen the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to organize and host a grand opening celebration of the Shoreline South/148th light rail station in Shoreline on August 30, 2024 from 4pm to 8pm.





The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce would like to feature Shoreline Businesses, especially Chamber Members.





Set up a booth in the Night Market vendor area.

Volunteer to oversee an activity and also have the opportunity to meet people.

Sponsor an activity and your business will receive recognition signage at that activity.

For our members involved in Real Estate, there will be a real estate resource table.

We are also going to need our members to volunteer for an hour or two to manage this event – set-up, assisting with games, answering questions, and cleaning up.





There will be a Night Market featuring businesses, non-profits and food vendors, Live Music and entertainment, engaging activities and carnival style games, free popcorn, food trucks, a photo booth and more.









If you would like your business to be represented, please take a few minutes to complete the



DEADLINE: Friday, August 2, 2024



Contact Renée Smith, Event Manager, with questions





There are multiple ways you and your business can participate.