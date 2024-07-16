Ching Garden volunteers push deeper into the garden

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

7/13/24 Volunteers: Christine, Posey, Zandra, Amy, Archie, Shirlee, and Misha

All it takes is a small discovery to renew the enthusiasm of volunteers who turn out weekly to plow through the thickets of blackberries!

The old greenhouse is finally emerging from a tangle of blackberries and wisteria.

A couple of weeks ago, the crews arrived to find a small rose blooming triumphantly in a cleared area -- no doubt benefiting from an accidental pruning from blackberry clearing back in April, a heavy rain, and sun exposure. 

This weekend, we discovered 5 more roses in the same area!

A narrow path has been now forged to the back fence, where large deliberately spaced clumps of black bamboo still thrive. 

Perhaps this was the place where Joe Ching once grew black bamboo for Sky Nursery.

Saturday morning work parties have expanded to 3 hours, from 9:00am to Noon, giving volunteers a little more flexibility with their start and finish times. 

7/12/24 Volunteers: Staff members from King County

There is capacity for up to 15 people. Private weekday work parties and tours are also being booked now. Special requests should be made via email to info@digginshoreline.org.

Sign up for a work party here. Parking is available in the nearby Shoreline Community College visitor lot at the south end of the campus.

Not able to volunteer? Donating to the garden is a great way to participate. Donate to Ching Community Gardens here

Londa Jacques
on behalf of Diggin' Shoreline
email: info@digginshoreline.org
Website: www.digginshoreline.org
Text messages: 206-437-9118


Posted by DKH at 3:25 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  