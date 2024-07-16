Ching Garden volunteers push deeper into the garden

7/13/24 Volunteers: Christine, Posey, Zandra, Amy, Archie, Shirlee, and Misha

All it takes is a small discovery to renew the enthusiasm of volunteers who turn out weekly to plow through the thickets of blackberries!





A couple of weeks ago, the crews arrived to find a small rose blooming triumphantly in a cleared area -- no doubt benefiting from an accidental pruning from blackberry clearing back in April, a heavy rain, and sun exposure.





This weekend, we discovered 5 more roses in the same area!



A narrow path has been now forged to the back fence, where large deliberately spaced clumps of black bamboo still thrive.





Perhaps this was the place where Joe Ching once grew black bamboo for Sky Nursery.



Saturday morning work parties have expanded to 3 hours, from 9:00am to Noon, giving volunteers a little more flexibility with their start and finish times.





7/12/24 Volunteers: Staff members from King County

There is capacity for up to 15 people. Private weekday work parties and tours are also being booked now. Special requests should be made via email to info@digginshoreline.org

The old greenhouse is finally emerging from a tangle of blackberries and wisteria.