James Alan Salon & Spa Art Walk Friday to benefit Justice and Soul Foundation - July 19, 2024
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Please join us for an Art Walk silent auction benefiting the Justice and Soul Foundation.
Friday, July 19, 2024 from 6:30 - 9:30pm.
Download the Givi App and search "James Alan Art Walk" to register for the event and begin bidding! All retail purchases at the event are 20% off! Drinks and dessert will be provided.
Event to be held at the James Alan Salon, 19240 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133,
Beautiful art from local artists, food, drinks, merch, and 20% off all salon retail products.
All proceeds go directly to vocational programming.
