James Alan Salon & Spa Art Walk Friday to benefit Justice and Soul Foundation - July 19, 2024

Please join us for an Art Walk silent auction benefiting the Justice and Soul Foundation





Friday, July 19, 2024 from 6:30 - 9:30pm.







Download the Givi App and search "James Alan Art Walk" to register for the event and begin bidding! All retail purchases at the event are 20% off! Drinks and dessert will be provided.









Beautiful art from local artists, food, drinks, merch, and 20% off all salon retail products.





All proceeds go directly to vocational programming.