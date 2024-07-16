James Alan Salon & Spa Art Walk Friday to benefit Justice and Soul Foundation - July 19, 2024

Tuesday, July 16, 2024


Please join us for an Art Walk silent auction benefiting the Justice and Soul Foundation

Friday, July 19, 2024 from 6:30 - 9:30pm.


Download the Givi App and search "James Alan Art Walk" to register for the event and begin bidding! All retail purchases at the event are 20% off! Drinks and dessert will be provided.


Beautiful art from local artists, food, drinks, merch, and 20% off all salon retail products.

All proceeds go directly to vocational programming.



