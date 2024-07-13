Spin Alley Bowling burglarized - $10,000 in damage to steal $2,000





The burglars smashed the front door, then pried a quarter machine and safe off the wall, and were out in around 5 minutes.





The police told us it happened as they were responding to another burglary at Rite Aid a few blocks away. They think it may be the same pair on a spree. It is evident that they had cased the facility beforehand as the perp went straight to the safe like he knew where it was.





Burglar image captured on surveillance camera at Spin Alley

"Please look at the pictures and help capture these suspects before they can damage more businesses in our neighborhoods. Share the post." "Please look at the pictures and help capture these suspects before they can damage more businesses in our neighborhoods. Share the post."





Spin Alley burglar caught on surveillance camera after breaking the glass door

They did over $10,000 in damage to steal around $2,000 in cash! Shoreline police case number is C24023325 and Officer Galvin is working on the situation. They did over $10,000 in damage to steal around $2,000 in cash! Shoreline police case number is C24023325 and Officer Galvin is working on the situation.





Burglars with safe stolen from Spin Alley

"Big thank you to Officer Galvin and the other Shoreline Police who arrived within 7 minutes of the call. We appreciate your support!"





Burglars' vehicle at Spin Alley

"The best way for people to support us during this difficult time is to share this message so that the criminals can be caught and charged for their crimes as well as patronizing our businesses."

"We love this community and we aren't going anywhere."

Photos from Spin Alley Bowling surveillance cameras, provided by owners. Photos from Spin Alley Bowling surveillance cameras, provided by owners.







