Captain Brian Angelo joins Shoreline Police as second captain

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Capt. Brian Angelo joins Shoreline Police

Captain Brian Angelo has joined the Shoreline police as their second captain, joining Chief Kelly Park and Captain Tim Meyer. The position has been vacant.
We are fortunate to have Cpt. Angelo as our second captain in the Shoreline Police Department. 

He embarked on his professional journey with the King County Sheriff’s Office more than 17 years ago. 

Throughout his time, Cpt. Angelo has served in various unincorporated King County locations and has served in many capacities, to include training officer, master police officer, firearms instructor, patrol tactics, hiring, oral boards, to name a few.

We are excited and look forward to the positive energy and knowledge Cpt. Angelo brings to the Shoreline community!

