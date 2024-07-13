Shoreline Fire responds to two multi-family structure fires Friday evening

Fire in Kenmore. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Friday evening, Shoreline Fire responded to two Multi-Family Structure Fires.

The first was in the 2400 block of N 202nd Pl. in Ballinger Commons (Echo Lake neighborhood) where they were dispatched at 4:13pm. The fire spread to the attic, but was quickly extinguished.





While mopping up, they were dispatched at 5:14pm to a second fire in Kenmore in the 18100 block of 65th Ave NE near Kenmore city center.



