Shoreline Fire responds to two multi-family structure fires Friday evening

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Fire in Kenmore. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Friday evening, Shoreline Fire responded to two Multi-Family Structure Fires.

The first was in the 2400 block of N 202nd Pl. in Ballinger Commons (Echo Lake neighborhood) where they were dispatched at 4:13pm. The fire spread to the attic, but was quickly extinguished. 

While mopping up, they were dispatched at 5:14pm to a second fire in Kenmore in the 18100 block of 65th Ave NE near Kenmore city center.

There were no injuries, but several residents required assistance from American Red Cross Northwest Region.


