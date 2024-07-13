Brighter colors, new reflectors signify WSDOT work zones and vehicles

WSDOT's new green flashing lights are more visible in foggy conditions.

You may notice unusual flashes of brilliant green light along state highways at some point. A burst of emerald light, far in the distance, through dense fog or the dark of night, may catch you off-guard.









, including higher-visibility flashers and new reflective warning stripes on attenuator vehicles.



Last year, the department even experimented with



They come in peace – these flashes are not extraterrestrial; they're just state Department of Transportation work trucks. WSDOT is debuting new safety equipment, including higher-visibility flashers and new reflective warning stripes on attenuator vehicles.

Last year, the department even experimented with orange-colored road striping on I-5 to call attention to work zones. There are more than 1,200 work zone crashes in Washington state every year, and WSDOT workers are far too often endangered by reckless drivers. The department is expressing some creativity in protecting road crews.

Our crews work sometimes just inches from active traffic while repairing or improving our roads or responding to crashes. Despite warning signs, orange cones and other signals, too many people hit our vehicles or even strike our crews. We also have many near misses that don't injure anyone but are still terrifying.



Green light seems to cut through fog better than amber lights, allowing drivers to spot snowplows and salt trucks from further away in foggy or wintery conditions.





And attenuator trucks, weighted trucks parked near work zones to absorb the impact of a wayward car, are switching out their black-and-yellow striping for white-and-red reflective striping.



These small changes may help WSDOT crews and vehicles be more visible. But Washington drivers should do their part by driving with greater care in work zones. Reckless, distracted, or impaired drivers hurt people. Slow down, pay attention, and ‘give workers a brake.’







