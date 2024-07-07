Richmond Beach Library hosts STEM classes for children from the Museum of Flight

Monday July 22, 11amFor ages 5-7 with adultParticipants learn the basic physics involved in launching rockets as well as the fundamental shapes and design of a rocket. Participants will design and launch small rockets using Alka-Seltzer as their fuel.Wednesday July 31, 2pmFor Ages: 9 to 13Participants learn about the dangers of the vacuum of space by investigating how low-pressure environments affect the human body. Using household materials, students will design spacesuits for a marshmallow astronaut, and test their design in a vacuum chamber.Wednesday August 14, 1pmFor ages 8 - 13Did you know that a Boeing 747 is made up of around 6 million parts made of all types of materials? Join us for a fun, interactive investigation into the many ways engineers make and build old and new flying machines.