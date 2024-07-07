Fireworks roundup - smoke in Woodway and a death in Redmond
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Shoreline Fire
However, Shoreline Fire says that they had no reported fireworks related injuries!
There was a lawn fire in Woodway which produced an impressive amount of smoke, but the residents had put out the fire before the department arrived and before it reached any structures.
The smoke stayed in the atmosphere for a very long time.
A Bothell man died trying to light a mortar-style firework in Redmond. (The Seattle Times)
And our columnist Gordon Snyder taught Charlie to love fireworks!
