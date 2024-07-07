Making the switch to battery powered lawn tools

Battery powered lawn tool By Sarah Phillips By Sarah Phillips





emissions from a leaf blower being used one hour is the same as leaving a car idling in the driveway for 10 hours. And third, many of the gas-powered tools like lawn mowers and pressure washers require mixing of gas and oil creating potential waste and pollution.



looked at leaf blowers, comparing them, and found:



That’s a pretty strong case for electrics. What’s more, they’re also better for the planet, better for your ears, and over time, they’re probably better for your wallet, too, when you factor in a gas model’s lifetime cost of gas and (in some cases) oil.

How to take the first step. Decide what tool you use the most. Start with that tool.



Research where to purchase the tool. Locally, Ace and Home Depot have specific brands.



The batteries for a brand of tool are often interchangeable, but not with other brands. So when you purchase your first electric battery tool think about your next tool as well.



The batteries have a long life. Usually, several years depending on use, storage, temperature. Home Depot recycles lithium batteries for free. The Rotary holds an annual collection event in the spring



You can try out some of the battery-operated tools at the



For more information about electrifying your home click





Why make the switch from fossil fueled lawn products? There are three big reasons:. And one more benefit, the tools start right up.Thefrom gas powered gas tools can be a danger to the hearing of both to the operator and those nearby. Even with good ear protection leaf blowers and pressure washers can be dangerous.