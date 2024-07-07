Making the switch to battery powered lawn tools
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Why make the switch from fossil fueled lawn products? There are three big reasons: noise, pollution and messy filling with fuels and oil. And one more benefit, the tools start right up.
The noise from gas powered gas tools can be a danger to the hearing of both to the operator and those nearby. Even with good ear protection leaf blowers and pressure washers can be dangerous.
The emissions from a leaf blower being used one hour is the same as leaving a car idling in the driveway for 10 hours. And third, many of the gas-powered tools like lawn mowers and pressure washers require mixing of gas and oil creating potential waste and pollution.
Consumer Reports looked at leaf blowers, comparing them, and found:
How to take the first step. Decide what tool you use the most. Start with that tool.
Research where to purchase the tool. Locally, Ace and Home Depot have specific brands.
The batteries for a brand of tool are often interchangeable, but not with other brands. So when you purchase your first electric battery tool think about your next tool as well.
The batteries have a long life. Usually, several years depending on use, storage, temperature. Home Depot recycles lithium batteries for free. The Rotary holds an annual collection event in the spring
You can try out some of the battery-operated tools at the Shoreline Tool Library.
For more information about electrifying your home click here.
