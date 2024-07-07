Local photographer joins international non-profit council

Lara Grauer in studio



Professional photographer Lara Grauer of Lara Grauer Photography in Seattle, WA was elected to the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) Council for the 2024 – 2027 term.





An international nonprofit association with more than 35,000 members, PPA is ultimately governed by its members through such council representatives.

“Professional Photographers of America has been an important resource during my career thanks to the amazing artists who came before me and gave their time.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to participate in the process and help pave the way for others in this industry,” Grauer says about her new role.





They also play a crucial role in sharing the PPA message to existing, new, and prospective PPA members in their state.



Grauer has been a North Seattle and Shoreline area portrait artist since 2008. Currently, she is the President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.









Grauer’s work has been displayed in various business venues, and lives lovingly in homes around the Seattle area.



About PPA:

Learn more about Lara Grauer Photography About PPA:Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association.











Founded in 1868, PPA helps over 35,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their businesses with resources and education, all under PPA's core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and their consumers. More information here

PPA Counselors are professional photographers who volunteer their time and service to guide and act as the voice for their state's PPA members. Duties include discussing and voting on changes to the bylaws and the association's leadership (via the election of the Nominating Committee and the Board of Directors).