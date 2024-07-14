King County, City of Seattle and community leaders unite for 100 Days of Action against gun violence
Sunday, July 14, 2024
On July 10, 2024 County Executive Dow Constantine joined Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and community leaders to launch 100 Days of Action against gun violence. This initiative, which comes as the U.S. surgeon general declared gun violence a national public health crisis, will expand community resources and promote safe gun storage.
King County is investing $1.6 million over the next 100 days, including $1 million to expand community-led violence intervention programs and $250,000 to support victims and families impacted by gun violence through the Harborview Medical Center hospital-based intervention program.
“Gun violence is a public health crisis that demands urgent action,” said Executive Dow Constantine. “This 100-day, intensive initiative to confront gun violence will expand vital community resources and intervention programs to pave the way for lasting change."
Today’s launch is bolstered by Mayor Harrell’s recently announced investments in youth mental health and safety. This includes $10 million in funding for a coordinated approach to youth mental health and safety resources for students and families, of which $2.4 million will be allocated to expand access to telehealth services and $2 million for violence prevention, intervention and interruption services.
“There have been too many instances of gun violence in and around our schools and throughout our city. Keeping our young people, families and community members safe requires regional alignment and bold action from everyone. The city cannot solve this issue alone, but we are committed to convening partnerships and leveraging our resources to make sustainable progress,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell.
“Together, with the County and our community partners, our 100 days of action will help us deliver on calls for action from our students, educators, parents and community members, not just for the summer, but this upcoming school year and beyond.”
