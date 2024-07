Tour de Terrace July 19-20-21, 2024 - parade, rides, music

Tour de Terrace is a Seafair sanctioned summer festival for Mountlake Terrace & neighboring communities, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to Mountlake Terrace each July. Tour de Terrace is a Seafair sanctioned summer festival for Mountlake Terrace & neighboring communities, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to Mountlake Terrace each July.





Hours: Friday: 2pm – 11pm

Parade 6:45pm -

Saturday: noon – 11pm

Pancake breakfast 8am - 12pm $10 adult



Car show 9am - 3pm

Sunday: noon – 6pm

Pancake breakfast 8am - 12pm $10 adult Beer garden, live music, craft booths, food booths, rides and midway games,

No fireworks show this year.





Presented by a small group of dedicated volunteers, this festival was created in 1993 to generate community spirit and pride. We invite families, businesses, and visitors to celebrate in this family-oriented, fun-filled festival.The Tour de Terrace festival is located at the Evergreen Playfield Complex at 22205 56th Avenue W . The parade route runs along 56th Avenue W beginning at the staging area at 234th Street SW and concludes at the park. Parade Friday night.