LFP city crews removing invasive vegetation from Horizon View Park

Horizon View Park

Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park

Beginning Tuesday, July 9, 2024 crews began removing invasive vegetation from Horizon View Park.

For the next 6 weeks, the City’s contractor will be removing invasive plants – primarily blackberry canes, crowns and roots – using light machinery and a lot of manual labor. The removal of the invasive plants will provide a healthier and more vibrant space for park users.The removal of the invasive plants is a council requested and approved project that the City is undertaking to manage the park’s operations and functionality.