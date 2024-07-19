Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Analyst Engineer (TE3)



Traffic Analyst Engineer (TE3)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

$78,460 - $105,550 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is actively seeking an engineer with exceptional problem solving and leadership skills to deliver near-term, small-scale transportation improvement projects and to be a traffic resource for local agencies, developers, and WSDOT project teams. As the Traffic Analysis Engineer, this position is responsible for ensuring projects are implementing WSDOT best practices for all modes of transportation, collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to plan and design strategies for efficient and safe travel, and to model and analyze targeted roadways to inform alternative analysis.



Engineers in King County Area Traffic will make an impact on one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. Successful candidates will influence the next generation of transportation in Seattle and King County and help maintain safety and mobility not only in the growing suburban and rural areas but also on major corridors like I-405, SR 520, and I-5.



Job description and application





