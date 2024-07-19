Continuing Education: Introduction to Mosaic Art

Friday, July 19, 2024


Introduction to Mosaic Art

This class offers a comprehensive introduction to mosaic techniques, guiding students through the process of creating their own unique mosaic pieces, whether it be a decorative wall hanging, coaster, candleholder or a vase for the garden. 

Through hands-on practice and expert guidance, participants will unleash their creativity and learn to transform ordinary materials into extraordinary works of art. Supplies included but students can also bring their own tiles upon approval of the instructor. 15+

Offered through the Continuing Education department of Shoreline Community College there are three different classes ranging in time from 2-5 hours.

7/21 - Make a Mandala
8/4 - Make a Terra Cotta Garden Pot
8/4 - Mosaic Coasters 

Classes are held at the college at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

