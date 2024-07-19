Ballyhoo Theatre production at Edmonds Black Box Theatre: Urinetown
Friday, July 19, 2024
|Harper Flynt as Hope and Peter Wujek as Bobby.
Photo by Gabriel Corey
Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself!
Funny and honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.
Urinetown is directed by Shileah Corey and choreographed by Jordan King. Performances will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College in Lynnwood, July19-28, 2024. For accessible sliding-scale ticketing and more information, go to ballyhootheatre.org.
In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets.
The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs.
Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!
