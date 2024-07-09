Four individual track & field athletes and four teams broke longstanding records at Shorewood during the past school year

The May 23-25, 2024 state track meet was remarkable for Shorewood High School as four athletes broke school records that had stood from 14 to 42 years.





Individual events

Paul Villanueva, Co-Head Coach XC / Co-Head Coach Track (Sprints/Relays), Shorewood High School accepted the challenge to find information on the records being broken.

Here are the results of his research into records broken during the 2023-2024 school year:

first broke the Pole Vault record her freshman year (keep in mind, she just started learning to Pole Vault the 2nd week of her freshman year track season). At the time the school record was 10'7" from 2oo3 by. Not sure what Laura is up to right now but at one point in time was working in schools.





Ava has since broken the Pole Vault record multiple times, 1st at State as a freshman with a vault of 11 feet, then breaking it four times her sophomore year ultimately finishing with a new record of 12'6" at State (ranking her the #9 sophomore in the nation), then this year as a junior finished with a new record of 12'9" at State (currently the #16 junior in the whole nation).





Top 3 Shorewood marks include Ava, Laura, then Tiara Krismunundo (2002 10'6", Laura's teammate whose record she broke, and now high school teacher in Tri-Cities). The significance of these marks in 2002 and 2003 is that girls' Pole Vault didn't become a sanctioned high school event in Track & Field until the late 90's (not sure exactly what year in Washington) and didn't become a full medal event in the Olympics until 2000.





According to an article on worldathletics.org "It could be said that 1998 was the year in which the women's pole vault took flight." So from the history, looks like Shorewood was really an early pioneer in girls Pole Vault.





Mila Fotinatos. Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Mila Fotinatos, a sophomore, first broke the 35 year old 400 meter record at WesCo South League Championships on Friday, May 10th with a time of 58.56. then again breaking her own record at State prelims in May with a time of 58.43. The previous record from 1989 was by Elizabeth Jeffries with a time of 58.61 but we don't have very much information beyond that. That was what was on the record board before we arrived at Shorewood as coaches.





From previous State meet results, we know Elizabeth ran 58.69 at the State meet in 1989 where she also ran in the 4x400m relay that placed 4th. The same 4x400m relay owns the current school record for the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:58.31 with relay participants of Terri Jeffries (maybe a sister), Ilene Tolleson, Sumiko Huff, and Elizabeth Jeffries.





Keiyu Mamiya. Photo by Todd Linton

Keiyu Mamiya, a senior, first broke the 42 year old 1600 meter record at Birger Solberg Invitational in Bellingham on April 6th. At the time we weren't aware it was a broken record but after some research, the time on our record board was indeed broken. We found in that research that the record in our Athletic.net electronic database is incorrectly recorded. The record was from 1982 by Chris Caviezel with a time of 4:17.45 at the State meet in 1982.





Keiyu first broke the record with a time of 4:15.51, then his teammate Otto Erhart, a junior, broke the record with a time of 4:15.38 at Oregon Relays in Eugene, OR on April 20th. Then at State Keiyu reclaimed the record placing 7th in 3A with a time of 4:13.60 officially breaking the record even if the incorrectly recorded time in our Athletic dot net electronic database were to be correct (4:13.67 is in the electronic database - but by State meet records, that was the place above Chris and Chris ran the 4:17.45 time). Chris Caviezel was back at Shorewood as a coach in 1995 and was very proud of the record (at the time of the 1982 record Shorewood was only 4-5 years in its existence) - we just found this out and look forward to hearing more from a former coach on that staff. Keiyu is going to continue running collegiately at Williams College on the East Coast.





Otto Erhart. Photo by Todd Linton

Otto Erhart, a junior, broke the 15 year old 3200 meter record at State placing 10th. The record was last set in 2009 by Chip Jackson at the WesCo South Championships when Chip would qualify for the State meet the next week at Districts, and place 12th at the State meet. Chip went on to run collegiately at Western Washington University. Chip also held our 5k Cross Country school record (from what we've seen on record) before Otto would go on to break that last fall during Cross Country season at the Northwest District 1 Championships. Chip would go on in 2012 to run on the West Region and GNAC All-Star team while also being a GNAC Academic All-Star in 2011 and 2012.





All four of our current Shorewood record holders are excellent in the classroom also and involved in various activities.





