Buy your Forever postage stamps before Friday

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

On April 9, 2024, the United States Postal Service® filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of Mailing Services price changes to take effect July 14, 2024

The new rates include a 5-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 68 cents to 73 cents

All mailing prices are expected to increase a small amount.


The price tables proposed to take effect July 14, 2024 are available on the Postal Service’s Postal Explorer website

The price changes have to be favorably reviewed by the PRC, but in the meantime you may want to invest in Forever stamps before Friday.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.


