Scene on the Sound: The Edge
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
The Celebrity Edge is now sailing past on Friday evenings headed to Alaska. On board giving lectures is my favorite naturalist and researcher Brent Nixon. He is reason enough to pack a bag and take my family past Shoreline, north through the inside passage.
From Wikipedia: Celebrity Edge is an Edge-class cruise ship operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group. After the new vessel was ordered with French shipbuilder STX France in December 2014, her keel was laid in June 2017, and she was floated out in January 2018.
Upon delivery in October 2018, at 130,818 GT, she became the lead ship of the Edge class and the largest ship by gross tonnage to have joined the Celebrity fleet.
