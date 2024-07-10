Councilmember Dembowski honored for his support in establishing the North King County Regional Crisis Response team

County Councilmember Rod Dembowski was presented with a plaque recognizing his support of the North King County Regional Crisis Team. From left: Bristol Ellington, Shoreline City Manager; Rod; Brook Buettner, RCR Executive Director; Kelly Park, Shoreline Police Chief.

County Councilmember Rod Dembowski spent a few hours in the field Tuesday night responding to calls with our North King County Regional Crisis Response team, seeing first hand how they work alongside law enforcement to bring a team approach of care and compassion to those in need.





RCR Social worker Emily, with Rod, and Shoreline Officer

"Huge gratitude to Emily and her Crisis Responder teammates, and our King County deputies for all that they do.





"I was surprised and deeply touched to receive recognition for my early support in establishing the program. It’s one of things I’m most proud to have been involved with."





Shoreline Office Dallon with K9 Koda and Rod

"Koda was also on duty at the Shoreline precinct. He's a good dog!"








